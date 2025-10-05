PFG Investments LLC Cuts Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $ARI

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 94.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1,088.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $561,346.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,599.18. This represents a 15.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 98.25, a current ratio of 98.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -714.29%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

