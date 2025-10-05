PFG Investments LLC Decreases Position in Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87,110 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,615,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,486 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Plug Power by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 139,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Stock Up 34.6%

PLUG opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.23. Plug Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 90.22% and a negative net margin of 292.84%.The firm had revenue of $173.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.10 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.19.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

