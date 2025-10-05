PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 456.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,449 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at $34,769,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Roku by 38,431.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 489,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 488,083 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 491.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 562,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,943,000 after purchasing an additional 467,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $32,821,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,052,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. The trade was a 67.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 529,986 shares of company stock worth $51,523,263. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Up 0.0%

Roku stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.03. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $105.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

