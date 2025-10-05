PFG Investments LLC Grows Stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF $FTQI

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTQI. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,245,000.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTQI stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.50 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

