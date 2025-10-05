PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,252,000. Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,780,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $297.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.82. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $305.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.