PFG Investments LLC Has $373,000 Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 198.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

