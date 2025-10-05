PFG Investments LLC Has $384,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF $PNQI

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

