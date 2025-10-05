PFG Investments LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

