PFG Investments LLC Has $451,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 590.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.25 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.99 and a 1-year high of $99.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.31.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

