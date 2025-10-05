PFG Investments LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after buying an additional 2,710,930 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $321,393,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 341.9% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 789,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $187,100,000 after purchasing an additional 611,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,256,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,209,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $300.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.63 and a 200-day moving average of $255.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.50.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

