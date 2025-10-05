PFG Investments LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Quad Graphics, Inc $QUAD

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Quad Graphics were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad Graphics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Quad Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Quad Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Quad Graphics by 468.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 158,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 130,794 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quad Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QUAD shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quad Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quad Graphics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Quad Graphics from $8.90 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Quad Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Quad Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Quad Graphics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Quad Graphics, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Quad Graphics had a positive return on equity of 70.06% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quad Graphics, Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quad Graphics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Quad Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is -93.75%.

About Quad Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

