PFG Investments LLC Has $520,000 Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IEI opened at $119.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average is $118.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.3462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.