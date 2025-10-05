PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF $SDOG

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 114,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 292,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 48,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter.

SDOG opened at $60.69 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.98.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

