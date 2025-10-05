PFG Investments LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Flagstar Financial Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:FLG opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.17. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $13.35.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.33 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently -2.42%.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.