PFG Investments LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in Tecogen Inc. $TGEN

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Separately, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tecogen in the 2nd quarter worth $4,148,000.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tecogen in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Tecogen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Tecogen Price Performance

TGEN stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Tecogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.75 million, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Tecogen

(Free Report)

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.