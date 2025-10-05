PFG Investments LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in Tecogen Inc. $TGEN

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Separately, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tecogen in the 2nd quarter worth $4,148,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tecogen in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Tecogen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Tecogen Price Performance
TGEN stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Tecogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.75 million, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Tecogen
Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tecogen
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.