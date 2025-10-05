PFG Investments LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 15.7% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 15.6% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 225.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $195.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.19. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 72.78%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,472,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,852,320. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,420. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,206,910. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $174.05.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

