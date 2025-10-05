PFG Investments LLC Purchases 132 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $229,615,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,260,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,120,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,142,000 after purchasing an additional 585,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,885,000 after purchasing an additional 422,640 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 40.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,470,000 after buying an additional 510,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $3,776,348.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,775.16. This trade represents a 46.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,979,639.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,945.60. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $101.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.