PFG Investments LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,757,000 after buying an additional 346,809 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,092,000 after purchasing an additional 316,987 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 737,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after buying an additional 25,264 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 705,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 571,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

MTBA stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

