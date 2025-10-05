PFG Investments LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 6,016.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $99,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.39.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

