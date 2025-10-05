PFG Investments LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Waters by 118.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.43.

Waters Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $328.95 on Friday. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $275.05 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.92 and its 200-day moving average is $325.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.