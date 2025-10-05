PFG Investments LLC Purchases 7,821 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 840.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HESM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream Partners

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,597,586.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Performance

HESM opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.58. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $44.14.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.08 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 60.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.737 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.26%.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

