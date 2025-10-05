PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,176.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 287,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SUSA opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.84. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $99.48 and a 12 month high of $137.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -244.88 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

