PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 50.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.1% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading set a $405.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Argus assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.27.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $380.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.62 and a 200-day moving average of $281.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total value of $4,798,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,542.40. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total transaction of $78,897,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,279.62. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 714,515 shares of company stock worth $272,046,775. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

