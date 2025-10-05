PFG Investments LLC Sells 118 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 66.6% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $203,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,069.13.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $957.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $987.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,017.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

