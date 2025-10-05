PFG Investments LLC Sells 334 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

