PFG Investments LLC Sells 3,978 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 182.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.37 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.