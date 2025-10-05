PFG Investments LLC Sells 45 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,383,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $600.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

