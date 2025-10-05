PFG Investments LLC Sells 488 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,689,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,588,195,000 after purchasing an additional 267,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,558,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,236,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,657 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $724,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,661,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $86,280.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,641.05. The trade was a 0.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,268.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,095,519.20. This represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,163 shares of company stock worth $401,605. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPG stock opened at $185.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.78 and a 200 day moving average of $165.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.92%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

