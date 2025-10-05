PFG Investments LLC Sells 578 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Grantvest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $99.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.