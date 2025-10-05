PFG Investments LLC Sells 578 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Grantvest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $99.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.