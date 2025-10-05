PFG Investments LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF $AOHY

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOHY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 438.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:AOHY opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.

The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

