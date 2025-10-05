PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF $IBND

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $846,000.

IBND opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

