PFG Investments LLC Trims Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $169.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $171.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.