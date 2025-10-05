PFG Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,041,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,301,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,787,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares during the last quarter.

ARKW stock opened at $176.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.70. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $178.49.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

