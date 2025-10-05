Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 1.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pfizer traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.37. 70,256,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 46,742,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

