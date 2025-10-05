PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Receives $54.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.6667.
PHIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.
PHINIA stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. PHINIA has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $59.88.
PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.51 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. PHINIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that PHINIA will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.
PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.
