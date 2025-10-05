PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,200 shares, an increase of 159.9% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGP stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $8.65.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

