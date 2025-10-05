PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,200 shares, an increase of 159.9% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of PGP stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $8.65.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th.
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
