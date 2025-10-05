PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) vs. CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Critical Contrast

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PodcastOne and CreditRiskMonitor.com”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $52.12 million 0.83 -$6.46 million ($0.23) -7.13 CreditRiskMonitor.com $19.81 million 1.32 $1.67 million $0.16 15.19

Profitability

CreditRiskMonitor.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CreditRiskMonitor.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PodcastOne and CreditRiskMonitor.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -10.86% -38.84% -26.85% CreditRiskMonitor.com 9.04% 16.29% 7.15%

Volatility and Risk

PodcastOne has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CreditRiskMonitor.com has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. 79.4% of PodcastOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.2% of CreditRiskMonitor.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PodcastOne and CreditRiskMonitor.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 1 0 0 0 1.00 CreditRiskMonitor.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

CreditRiskMonitor.com beats PodcastOne on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring. It also offers add-on subscription services, including Credit Limit Service product, available on the CreditRiskMonitor platform product, helps subscribers manage credit line limits for their customers, in light of changes in the customers' financial strength; Financial Statement Processing, and Confidential Financial Statement Tool products, provides subscribers a flexible option to help ease their process in the data entry and standardization of private company financial statements, as well as provides private company FRISK scores; and Confidential Financial Statement Portal, allows subscribers to invite their private company counterparties to enter or upload confidential financial statements to standardize and score to provide private company FRISK scores. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flum Partners.

