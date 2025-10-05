Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Price Target Raised to GBX 640

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 560 to GBX 640 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Polar Capital to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 550 to GBX 600 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 620.

Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 531 on Friday. Polar Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 340.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 558. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 470.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 441.52. The firm has a market cap of £509.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider Samir Ayub sold 15,953 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 473, for a total value of £75,457.69. Also, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 30,716 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 473, for a total transaction of £145,286.68. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

