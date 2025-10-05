Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 600 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 550.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 560 price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polar Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 620.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Polar Capital

Polar Capital Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON:POLR opened at GBX 531 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £509.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,470.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 340.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 558. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 470.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 441.52.

In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 30,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 473, for a total value of £145,286.68. Also, insider Samir Ayub sold 15,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 473, for a total value of £75,457.69. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.