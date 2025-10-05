Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Visa Inc. $V

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Visa by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.3% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 171.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 24,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 27.3% during the second quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $349.90 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $641.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.75.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

