ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average is $101.10.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

