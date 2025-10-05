Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 85,245 Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 85,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,054,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,279.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.29%.Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.