Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $953,000 Holdings in RH $RH

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in RH were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RH by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $9,575,000. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $11,758,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of RH stock opened at $207.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.37. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.58 million. RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 113.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

