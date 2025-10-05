Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 30,048 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,048 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $96,470,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,704,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,559 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $16,078,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $8,457,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 694,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:RKT opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

