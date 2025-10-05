Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 73,646 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,646 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP stock opened at $270.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.40. SAP SE has a one year low of $217.51 and a one year high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

