Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 782 Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Gulfport Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPOR opened at $185.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $210.32.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.91 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $447.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.57 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,692.16. This represents a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

