Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,191,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,274,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,298,000 after acquiring an additional 188,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $403,372,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at $643,113.57. This represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,190.84. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average is $107.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $114.97.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.39%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

