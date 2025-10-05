Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $113.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $482.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

