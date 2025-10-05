Pure Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 113,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 56.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 139,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.