Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 12,538.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $128.46 on Friday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $232,700. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,102 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

